Delhi Metro will procure 312 coaches from Alstom India for Phase-IV priority corridors

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Friday signed a contract with a manufacturing company to procure 312 coaches for its Phase-IV priority corridors, officials said. The three priority corridors are Majlis Park to Maujpur, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg and Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity.



"The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today (Friday) took a major step towards operationalising its Phase-IV corridors for passenger operations by signing the contract for procuring 312 metro coaches (52 trains) for Phase IV's priority corridors," the DMRC said in a statement.

Work on the Phase IV corridor began in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony but construction was hit following the outbreak of COVID-19 in March 2020.

"Small sections of both Line 7 (Pink) and Line 8 (Magenta), which are being built as part of Phase-IV priority corridors, would probably be operational in a year's time from now or by March 2023," then DMRC chief Mangu Singh had said on March 31.

On Friday, the DMRC said it would procure 234 standard-gauge coaches for the extended sections of Line 7 (Pink) and Line 8 (Magenta) — Majlis Park to Maujpur and Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridors, respectively. In addition, 78 standard-gauge coaches will be procured for the Tughlakabad to Delhi Aerocity corridor.

The contract was signed by DMRC Director (Electrical) Om Hari Pande and Alstom Transport India Limited Managing Director Olivier Loison at Metro Bhawan in the presence of DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials.

All these trains will be compatible for driverless operations, in line with Delhi Metro's efforts to provide world-class services, and provide a fillip to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative. These coaches will be manufactured in Alstom Transport India's facility at SriCity near Chennai, the DMRC said.