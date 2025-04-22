Delhi Metro to conduct customer satisfaction survey from Tuesday

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will begin an online customer satisfaction survey from Tuesday, which will continue till May 19.

Organised by the Transport Strategy Centre (TSC) in London, the survey is part of the COMET benchmarking group’s initiative to assess public feedback on metro services, said a statement.

This marks the 12th edition of the Online Customer Satisfaction Survey, it stated.

“The aim is to understand commuter opinions on various aspects of Delhi Metro operations and to collect suggestions that can help improve the overall quality of service,” it read.

The survey will be available on the DMRC website in both English and Hindi, it stated.

Through this initiative, commuters will have the opportunity to share their experiences and views on areas such as service availability, accessibility, ease of use, travel information, reliability, customer care, comfort, security and overall

satisfaction, it said.

The feedback collected will help participating networks understand customer expectations and learn from practices that commuters find effective and satisfactory,

it added.