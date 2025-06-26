Delhi Metro tickets now available on Rapido

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro commuters can now book tickets via the Rapido app, enabled through the government-backed Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), the company announced on Wednesday.

Rapido will also offer rides to and from metro stations at a fixed fare of Rs 25. Co-founder Aravind Sanka said the first ride will be free for users booking metro tickets through the app.

He added that over 8 lakh people use Rapido daily, with 40 per cent being women drivers. Around 1 lakh users already travel to or from metro stations. Designated pick-up and drop-off points will be set up.