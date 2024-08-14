Delhi Metro services to start early on I-Day

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro will commence its services at 4 am on its all lines from all terminal stations on the Independence Day in order to facilitate the public to attend the ceremony, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Metro will run trains every 15 minutes until 6 am, then revert to the regular timetable. Those with a Ministry of Defence invitation card and a valid photo ID can travel to and from Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, and Chandni Chowk stations, which are near the ceremony venue. The same invitation cards will be valid for return trips from these stations.

DMRC will make regular announcements about these arrangements, and the Ministry of Defence will reimburse DMRC for the

travel costs.