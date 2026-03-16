Delhi Metro ridership rises to 235.8 crore in 2025, network remains largest in India

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro continues to strengthen its position as the country’s largest operational metro network, recording a significant rise in passenger traffic and reaffirming its role as the backbone of India’s urban mass transit system.



According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro network handled 235.8 crore passenger journeys in 2025, marking a steady increase from 223.5 crore journeys recorded in 2024. The surge reflects the growing reliance of commuters on the system for daily travel across the national capital and neighbouring NCR cities.

The expansion of the network received a further boost with the inauguration of two new sections on the Pink Line and Magenta Line earlier this month. With the addition of these stretches, Delhi Metro continues to remain the largest metro rail system in India and a key contributor to the country’s rapidly expanding urban rail network.

Highlighting the significance of the network, DMRC stated that “Delhi Metro continues to maintain its position as India’s largest operational Metrorail network, playing a pivotal role in the country’s rapidly expanding urban rail ecosystem.”

India currently has more than 1,143 km of operational metro lines across 26 cities, making it the third-largest metro network in the world. Of this, the Delhi-NCR network alone accounts for about 416 km with 303 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro and Rapid Metro Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro runs 343 trains comprising 2,368 coaches and operates around 4,508 trips daily, covering more than 1.4 lakh train kilometres every day.

It also maintains an exceptional punctuality level of around 99.9 per cent, making it one of the most reliable metro systems globally.

Passenger numbers have been steadily rising after the pandemic years. The highest ridership in 2024 was recorded on November 18, when 78.67 lakh passengers travelled in a single day. The record was later surpassed on August 8, 2025, when 81.87 lakh passenger journeys were recorded.

DMRC said the Delhi Metro has become the lifeline of urban mobility in Delhi-NCR, reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable transport. Expansion under Phase IV is underway, with 52 new trains being procured, including 18 already delivered.