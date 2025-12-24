Delhi Metro reinforces commitment to energy efficiency & sustainability

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) marked National Energy Conservation Day 2025 on Tuesday by unveiling its new “Sustainable Energy Policy”, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to energy efficiency, conservation and environmentally responsible operations across its network.

The policy aims to formalise best practices in energy management while encouraging a strong culture of sustainability among DMRC employees. Through structured guidelines and internal awareness, the initiative seeks to further reduce energy consumption and promote efficient use of resources in metro operations.

During the event, DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar felicitated teams from three metro stations that received recognition from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The station teams were presented with Certificates of Achievement in acknowledgement of their consistent efforts towards energy-

efficient operations. Several DMRC employees were also honoured with Energy Conservation Excellence Awards for achieving measurable

energy savings through improved operation and maintenance of systems.

Addressing the occasion, Kumar said,“The Sustainable Energy Policy reflects DMRC’s commitment to institutionalising energy efficiency and fostering a culture of sustainability across the organisation.” He added that employee-driven initiatives play a crucial role in achieving long-term conservation goals.

Solar power developers associated with DMRC for nearly a decade were also recognised for their contribution towards expanding renewable energy generation. M/s Purshotam Rays Power Pvt. Ltd. and Purshotam Green Pvt. Ltd. secured the first prize for recording a 19.7 per cent increase in Capacity Utilisation Factor compared to the previous year. M/s Azure Power Saturn Pvt. Ltd. won the second prize with a 12.12 per cent improvement in CUF.

These gains were achieved under ‘SAHYOG’, a joint initiative launched by DMRC with 14 solar developers to assess plant health and maximise solar power output.

DMRC said it continues to set benchmarks in sustainable urban transport by integrating energy-efficient technologies, renewable energy solutions and employee-led conservation efforts, strengthening its position as a leader in green mass transit systems.