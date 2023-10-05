Delhi Metro Rail App now available in Hindi

In a stride towards enhancing passenger convenience, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has unveiled its mobile application ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ in Hindi.

This move represents DMRC’s unwavering commitment to the “Digital India” initiative, which seeks to provide government services electronically, bolstered by improved online infrastructure and inclusivity.

The Hindi version of the application was inaugurated today by Anshuli Arya, IAS, Secretary, Rajbhasha Department, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, coinciding with the conclusion of the ‘Hindi Pakhwada,’ during which various activities were organized to promote and encourage the progressive use of Hindi in official works.

Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, presided over the event, withArya presenting prizes to the winners of the competitions held for DMRC employees during the ‘Hindi Pakhwada.’

The launch of the mobile app in Hindi marks a pivotal moment in DMRC’s mission to offer world-class digital platforms for Metro users in Hindi, ensuring accessibility for a broader demographic. It is worth noting that the DMRC website (www.delhimetrorail.com) has been operating as a bilingual platform in both English and Hindi.

The ‘Delhi Metro Rail’ mobile app is now available for Android and Apple devices on the Google Play Store, having undergone continuous refinements and enhancements. This user-friendly application, offered in both Hindi and English, boasts interactive route maps, advanced station search functionalities, real-time

calculators for first and last train times.