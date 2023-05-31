Delhi Metro launches WhatsApp-based ticketing service on Airport Line

New Delhi: Delhi Metro commuters will now be able to travel on the Airport Line using a WhatsApp-based ticketing service launched on Tuesday.

The system allows commuters to receive a QR code-based ticket directly on WhatsApp, officials said.

“Further enhancing the travel experience for its commuters in an easy to navigate digital mode, Delhi Metro today introduced a WhatsApp-based ticketing service for travel on its Airport Express Line,” the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. The service was launched by DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar at the Metro Bhawan here in the presence of other senior officials.

With the introduction of this facility, commuters on the Airport Line will now be able to use WhatsApp chatbot-generated QR code-based tickets from their smartphones.

This facility will make commuting more efficient and seamless for commuters, especially national and international travellers heading to or coming from the airport, using the Airport Line, as they can now purchase and use tickets generated in their phone itself through a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot (available in English and Hindi language) as per their convenience, the DMRC said.

To initiate the service, commuters will have to add the DMRC’s official WhatsApp number 9650855800 in their phone’s contact list, it said.