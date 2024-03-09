Delhi Metro launches indigenous software for train operators

New Delhi: Delhi Metro on Friday launched an indigenous crew management system (CMS) software for its 1200 train operators and other related activities that will eliminate the need for manual updates and save five lakh paper pages annually.

Vikas Kumar, managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), launched

the new software at Yamuna Bank Metro station in the presence of senior officers of the corporation.

Elimination of manual updates and register maintenance will reduce time and effort, saving an estimated five lakh pages annually, equivalent to preserving 417 trees, said a DMRC statement.

The CMS, a state-of-the-art automated solution, will streamline day-to-day tasks for train operators through specially designed and developed kiosks installed at 14 crew control centres across the network, said a DMRC statement.