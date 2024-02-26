Delhi Metro launches 2 spl initiatives exclusively for women commuter

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has launched two special initiatives exclusively for women commuters — an online experience sharing event and a live art competition in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The “Online Experience Sharing” platform will be available on DMRC’s official website from February 26-29.

Women commuters of the Delhi Metro are encouraged to participate by sharing their experiences. Entries will be accepted until midnight on February 29.

Simultaneously, a “Live Theme-Based Art Work” competition will take place at the Hauz Khas, Rajiv Chowk, and Vishwavidyalaya Metro Stations on February 29, from 3 PM to 4 PM. Registration for the art competition can be done through the DMRC website from February 25-27.

Additionally, an online quiz will be hosted on the social media platform “X” from February 26 to March.

Recognising the significant contribution of women commuters to the Delhi Metro system, officials highlight that DMRC has continuously endeavored to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience. Reserved seats in each coach and dedicated women’s coaches are some of the measures implemented to ensure a hassle-free journey for women.

Winners of the online experience sharing and live art competitions will be selected based on various criteria such as expression of thought, language usage, relevance to the theme, and adherence to word limit. The winner of the online quiz will be the first person to post the correct answer. Results of the competitions will be announced on March 5, and selected entries will be honored with certificates of appreciation and suitable prizes.