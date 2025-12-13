Delhi Metro kicks off Golden Line work

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday announced that construction has officially begun on the Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block section of Phase-IV, marking the first instance of physical work starting beyond the phase’s priority corridors. The development is being described as a significant milestone in the expansion of Delhi’s rapid transit network, with DMRC stating that “DMRC begins the construction work on Lajpat Nagar–Saket G Block Corridor.”

A ground-breaking and first test-pile ceremony for the Golden Line (Line-11) took place at Pushpa Bhawan near Saket, signalling the start of key civil works. The event was attended by DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar, senior officials of the corporation, and representatives from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which is executing the section.

The new corridor, which will be entirely elevated, will include eight stations, Lajpat Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Greater Kailash-1, Chirag Delhi, Pushpa Bhawan, Saket District Centre, Pushp Vihar, and Saket G Block. Designed as a crucial link in South Delhi, the Golden Line aims to improve last-mile connectivity and offer smoother integration with the existing metro network.

The stretch is expected to significantly benefit residents and commercial hubs in areas such as Greater Kailash, Saket, and Pushp Vihar. Additionally, many schools, government buildings, and business districts along the route will see enhanced access once the line becomes operational.

A major highlight of the project is its seamless interchange setup. The corridor will connect with the Magenta Line at Chirag Delhi, while Lajpat Nagar will function as a triple interchange station linking the Violet, Pink, and Golden Lines, positioning it as a prominent transit hub in South Delhi.

DMRC also noted that tendering and preparatory work for the other two Phase-IV extensions, Inderlok to Indraprastha and Rithala to Narela, are progressing steadily. The corporation said its continued focus on innovation, punctuality, and safe travel remains central to its mission of shaping Delhi’s urban mobility landscape.