Delhi Metro introduces Tourist Smart Cards for G20 Summit

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro is introducing ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ available for a limited time in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit to make the exploration of Delhi’s tourist spots more convenient.



These cards will be available from September 4 to 13.

These ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ can be acquired from dedicated counters at select Metro stations.

Two options are available — a one-day validity card priced at Rs 200 and a three-day validity card for Rs 500. The cost includes a refundable security

deposit of Rs 50. With these cards, tourists can enjoy unlimited rides throughout the extensive Delhi Metro network.

Tourists can explore the city from the first to the last train service of the day without worrying about penalties or surcharges for entry/exit mismatches, overstay, or overstepping.

Delhi Metro, India’s largest metro network and one of the world’s largest, provides easy access to numerous renowned tourist destinations such as the Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, and more.