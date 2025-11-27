Delhi metro installs 82 anti-smog guns at its construction sites

New Delhi: The Delhi metro has deployed 82 anti-smog guns across its construction sites to curb dust pollution.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Thursday that it is among the first major construction agencies in the region to introduce these machines and now, it has mandated their use in all civil contractor agreements.

"Pioneer in using anti-smog gun in Delhi-NCR, DMRC implemented them even before it was mandator," it said.

Earlier this week, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) issued challans amounting to Rs 3.8 lakh against the DMRC for allegedly failing to implement mandatory anti-pollution measures at work sites along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road.

The civic body said 28 challans were issued by its South and Central zones for violations of the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) guidelines and Solid Waste Management rules.

According to the MCD, the violations included inadequate dust suppression, uncovered construction material, improper barricading and poor on-site housekeeping.

The DMRC has denied the allegations and maintained that only a limited portion of the stretch falls under its jurisdiction, adding that its construction sites follow all prescribed environmental protocols.

On September 11, the Delhi government ordered that all G+5 (ground floor and five upper floors) and above commercial buildings and those with a built-up area greater than 3,000 square metres must install anti-smog guns.

Residential houses and residential societies were exempt.

The number of anti-smog guns required varies with the built-up area, starting with three guns for buildings up to 10,000 square metres, with additional guns mandated as the area increases.

The equipment must remain operational throughout the year, except during monsoon.