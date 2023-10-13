Delhi Metro extends QR code-based ticketing through PayTM to all lines

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has extended QR code-based ticketing through the PayTM mobile App to all Metro lines.

This feature was inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), alongside Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer at PayTM, at the Metro Bhawan.

Previously, this service was exclusive to the Airport Express Line.

Commencing this upgrade, commuters can obtain a mobile QR ticket through the PayTM app, available in the ‘Metro’ section. The process involves simply entering the boarding and destination stations on the day of travel.

At both entry and exit stations, passengers can hold their smartphones in front of the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate’s QR code scanner, facilitating a seamless journey.

Vikas Kumar, MD, DMRC, expressed, “The introduction of QR-based ticketing across all Delhi Metro corridors through PayTM will streamline the commute for countless metro riders in the national capital. This move aligns with our commitment to the ‘Digital India’ initiative,

aimed at enhancing government services through advanced

online infrastructure and inclusivity.”

Abhay Sharma, Chief Business Officer at PayTM, commented, “As pioneers in QR code-based payments, our aim is to provide metro commuters with convenient and efficient digital ticketing options that save time and eliminate ticket queues. We continue our quest to deliver innovative, intelligent mobility and payment solutions to the Indian populace.”