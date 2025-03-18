Delhi Metro achieves major breakthrough in Phase-IV tunneling at IGNOU Station

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has successfully completed tunneling at the deepest section of Phase-IV with a breakthrough at the IGNOU Station

site on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor (Golden Line). This milestone was witnessed by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Addressing the media, CM Rekha Gupta called the breakthrough a proud moment for Delhi. “With the tunnel breakthrough at IGNOU Station, the deepest underground passage of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

has been successfully completed. This is a crucial step toward making public transport in Delhi more efficient, accessible, and environmentally sustainable,” she said.

The newly constructed tunnel is one of Delhi Metro’s deepest, built at an average depth of 27 meters. Despite geological challenges such as hard rock formations and densely populated areas, state-of-the-art tunnel boring machines were used to ensure smooth construction. The Chief Minister acknowledged the dedication of engineers, metro officials, and workers. “This breakthrough is not just an engineering achievement but a testament to collective efforts. The government extends its gratitude to the engineers, workers, and technical experts who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to completion,” she added.

Gupta also emphasised the historical importance of the Delhi Metro’s expansion and credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former Delhi Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana for their contributions. “Delhi Metro has now become the lifeline of the Delhi-NCR region. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s infrastructure, be it expressways, metro, or rapid transport, is expanding rapidly, bringing pride to all citizens. As India progresses, Delhi is advancing at the same pace,” she stated.

Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro includes 40.10 kilometers of underground track, with 19.34 kilometers dedicated to the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor. The government and DMRC are committed to completing the project on time.

Rekha Gupta reiterated the government’s commitment to world-class infrastructure. “Providing Delhi with world-class infrastructure remains a top priority. The expansion of the metro network will improve transportation, making daily life easier for residents. We are steadily working toward the goal of ‘Viksit Delhi’ by focusing on smart infrastructure, environmental protection, and technological advancements,” she said.