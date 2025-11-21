Delhi, Melbourne explore civic partnerships in high-level meet

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward strengthening international urban cooperation, the Lord Mayor of Melbourne, Nicholas Reece, met Delhi Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) headquarters on Wednesday. The visit aimed to gain a deeper understanding of Delhi’s municipal governance model and identify avenues for collaboration between the two rapidly growing global cities.

Senior officials, including Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee Sunder Singh and MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, were also present. MCD representatives briefed the visiting delegation on key municipal functions such as the online building plan approval system, solid waste collection and segregation, sanitation networks, and various citizen-oriented digital initiatives.

Welcoming the delegation, Mayor Iqbal Singh highlighted Delhi’s rich heritage and evolving civic landscape. He stressed that despite geographical distance, Delhi and Melbourne share “a common commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready urban spaces.” Singh added that the MCD, one of Asia’s largest civic bodies, is responsible for a wide range of services from public health and sanitation to infrastructure and environmental management.

The Lord Mayor extended an invitation to the Delhi Mayor to visit Melbourne for further knowledge exchange. Commissioner Ashwini Kumar noted that India’s rapid urbanisation demands upgraded civic systems, and the MCD is continually improving service delivery with enhanced solid waste management practices and digital processes. The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about deepening cooperation and developing long-term city-to-city partnerships.