Delhi-Meerut RRTS: OHE capacity tested successfully on Duhai Depot-Gzb section

New Delhi: The trial run of a train on the Duhai Depot-Ghaziabad section of the RRTS corridor was conducted on Tuesday to test the power capacity of the over head equipment, officials said.



The 17-km Duhai-Sahibabad priority section of the ambitious Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is expected to get operationalised by March, Managing Director of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Vinay Kumar Singh had earlier said.

Trial runs have been started in the depot already and

the trains are "behaving perfectly" as was planned and designed, he had said.

"At the start of New Year, the NCRTC has charged overhead equipment (OHE) at 25 KV capacity from Duhai Depot to Ghaziabad station to run India's first regional rail in the priority section," the statement said. In this process, to test the charged OHE, "a Regional Rapid Transit System train successfully took a ride up to Ghaziabad RRTS station." it said.

The OHE, in the remaining portion of the priority section, will be charged soon as well, it said. To make the RRTS network safe and reliable, all different technical elements are to be tested individually, it said.

"Once these tests are successful, all its sub-systems viz. rolling stock, OHE, track and telecom and signalling as well as station infrastructure, platform screen doors etc. will be tested in an integrated manner to check their compatibility with each other and their behaviour from the public safety point of view. The track work has already been laid out in the priority section," it said.

The NCRTC is implementing India's first RRTS between Delhi and Meerut.

During a media interaction in November at the under-construction station of Anand Vihar on the 82-km Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS, the NCRTC's MD had said after the Duhai-Sahibabad priority section, "the next section that will open will be the Duhai-Meerut South section and the plan is to operationalise it by December next year".

The entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS is targeted to be operational by 2025. Its Duhai-Sahibabad priority section in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad is expected to be operational by early 2023, the NCRTC had earlier said.