Delhi Mayor pulls up MCD Commissioner over garbage disposal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi has issued a stern rebuke to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner in response to increasing complaints about irregular garbage disposal in the city. Over the past few days, residents have reported significant waste accumulation on Delhi’s streets, exacerbating public health concerns.



In a direct communication, Oberoi has instructed the MCD Commissioner to ensure immediate and efficient garbage collection and disposal throughout Delhi.

She emphasised the need for strong action against officials failing to manage waste properly.

Furthermore, she has mandated that the Commissioner accompany her on daily inspections from August 20th to

September 2nd across all 12 MCD Zones to verify cleanliness and sanitation.

Expressing frustration with the ongoing situation, she stated that despite multiple requests for on-site inspections and intervention, progress has been minimal. She criticised the current scenario as a “blame game” between MCD officials and waste management contractors, rather than a solution-oriented approach.

In her letter to the Commissioner, Oberoi highlighted the severe conditions in the West and Central Zones, where overflowing bins and foul odours have become a distressing issue.

She emphasised that unsanitary conditions are raising disease risks and announced that the MCD Commissioner will be personally responsible for garbage collection and disposal.

Oberoi stated the Commissioner will be held accountable for any lapses in waste management.