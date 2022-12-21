Delhi Mayor poll on Jan 6, last date to file nominations Dec 27

New Delhi: Election to pick the new Mayor of Delhi after the high-stakes municipal polls will be held on January 6 and the last date to file nominations is December 27, officials said on Wednesday.



Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently had approved a proposal to convene the first meeting of the corporation on January 6, 2023.

"The elections to the coveted posts of mayor, deputy mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and six members of the standing committee from the House, will be held on Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11 am during the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," the MCD said in a statement.

This will be the first municipal House consisting of 250 councillors who have

been just elected after the high-stakes civic polls held on December 4.

The House will be convened at the Civic Centre, the

headquarters of the MCD on Minto Road.

According to the DMC Act 1957, "The Corporation shall at its first meeting in each year elect one of its members to be the Chairperson to be known as the Mayor and another member to be the Deputy Mayor of the Corporation."

The MCD said that the last date for filing nominations is December 27.