Delhi Mayor inspects West Patel Nagar, directs urgent improvements

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi conducted a thorough inspection of West Patel Nagar’s Blocks 20, 21, 22, and 25 on Monday, focusing on enhancing civic amenities and addressing residents’ concerns.



During the visit, Oberoi engaged with local residents to address issues such as unauthorised parking, garbage accumulation, debris, and encroachments.

At Block 22, Oberoi reviewed the progress of the MCD school construction site and instructed officials to expedite the work. She emphasised the immediate removal of debris around the site’s boundary wall, which has been obstructing local movement.

Additionally, she mandated the implementation of anti-larval spraying and fogging in the area to tackle public health concerns.

Residents of Block 22 raised several issues including garbage collection inefficiencies, malfunctioning street lights, and the need for tree pruning.

Oberoi directed officials to address these problems as a priority. In Block 20, the Mayor noted the problem of construction material obstructing roads, which affects cleaning operations. She instructed the removal of this debris and emphasised the need for timely garbage removal near Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Block 25.

In response to the broader issues, Oberoi directed the strengthening of cleaning system by increasing the number of auto tippers to ensure timely garbage collection. She also highlighted the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public parks. Oberoi reaffirmed the commitment of the AAP govt, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, to improving municipal services and facilities.