Delhi Mayor inspects Kasturba Hospital, raps officials over bribery complaints

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Friday inspected MCD-run Kasturba Hospital in Daryaganj and expressed her displeasure over allegations of bribery at the facility, officials said.



Telling the officials that she “will not tolerate any kind of corruption”, Oberoi directed the medical superintendent to put up notice boards on the hospital premises stating that strict action would be taken against those demanding bribes, they added.

“Shelly Oberoi has warned all employees of Kasturba Hospital to fall in line or face immediate suspension. During an inspection, she was appalled to receive multiple complaints of bribery from locals while inspecting the OPD (outpatient department) counter,” the mayor’s office said in a statement.

She immediately took action and pulled up the officials. “I will not tolerate corruption in any form,” she said. “This is a last warning to all hospital employees. If I receive another corruption complaint, I will not hesitate to suspend you immediately.

“The locals informed me that guards take bribes to get patients admitted in the hospital. This is unacceptable and we will take strict action against anyone found guilty,” the Delhi mayor added.

Oberoi also reiterated that the AAP government is committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in all its institutions. The government is working in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s zero-tolerance stand against corruption across various levels in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, she said, and urged citizens to report incidents of corruption.

“We are standing in support of every citizen. Please do not hesitate to complain if anyone seeks a bribe from you,” she added.

Oberoi also took stock of the hospital’s operational status. During this, the medical superintendent informed her about the shortage of human resources, junior resident doctors and infrastructure-related difficulties. The mayor gave assurances that work would be done in this direction.

Upon hearing about complaints regarding the ultrasound facility and issues regarding the medical lab from the area councillor, Oberoi instructed the medical superintendent to take steps to improve services.

The Delhi Mayor also visited the labour room and took stock of the services being provided.