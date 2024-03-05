Delhi Mayor inaugurates new school in Bawana

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor, Shelly Oberoi and Deputy Mayor, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal inaugurated a newly constructed Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Primary School in JJ Colony, Bawana.



“Narela is a rural area, so it needs the most development work. We are committed to providing every facility and convenience in MCD schools. This is the 175th school of Narela Zone, which is a big achievement in itself,” said the Mayor.

The Deputy Mayor added, “It is a matter of great pride for this area that such a school has been built in Narela area, the foundation of which was laid many years ago but it has been

constructed during the tenure of the present Mayor. The completion of this work is praiseworthy.”