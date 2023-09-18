Delhi Mayor inaugurates library on former dumping ground

New Delhi: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inaugurated a library, developed through a collaborative effort with the DAV Educational Society, at Aman Vihar Ward 41 with Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Leader of the House, Mukesh Goyal on Sunday.



The area was a former dumping ground and has since been redeveloped into a community centre with a 100 sq. yards library equipped with technological facilities like Wi-Fi connectivity, computers, air conditioning and a collection of competitive exam preparation materials.

The current seating capacity is 36, but the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) plans to convert the building into a multistorey to accommodate more students.

The mayor called this development historic as this was the first library in Kirari Legislative Assembly to be inaugurated, and extended her gratitude to the community, and asked them to join the “Delhi Hogi Saaf” initiative.

‘The funds for a new community centre have been approved by the MCD, besides promising that the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) will bring a new identity to Kirari,’ she said.

She also promised to enhance the educational system in the area and mentioned her efforts to send MCD principals to institutions like Indian Institute of Management (IIM) for training that would benefit the schools.

Member of Legislative Assembly, Rituraj Govind Jha, who was in attendance at the event also pledged to hasten the construction of roads with sewer lines in the area in the next year. Councillors Ravinder Bhardwaj, Deepak Gupta, Ramesh Pradhan, and Rajesh Gupta were also present.