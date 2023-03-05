Delhi Mayor being ‘remote-controlled’ by AAP leaders: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Saturday alleged that Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi sits like a “dummy” in municipal meetings and, instead of exercising her own wisdom for civic governance, is being “remote-controlled” by senior AAP leaders for decision-making.



Senior BJP leader and former South Delhi mayor Kamaljeet Sehrawat made the accusations during a press conference at the saffron party’s Delhi unit headquarters.

There was no immediate reaction from Oberoi or the AAP.

Oberoi either “remains mute” or reacts with a sense of delay, as if she has received “some instructions” from AAP leaders like Atishi, who is mostly “remotely feeding information” to her over mobile, Sehrawat alleged. In meetings, it is expected that a mayor will exercise his or her own wisdom and work with all the

councillors and other leaders for the city’s collective good, she said.

“But, in the meetings with department heads and others that she attends, AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj accompany her. And she sits there like a ‘gungi gudiya (dummy)’ and doesn’t engage in discussions while these two AAP leaders make decisions,” the BJP leader claimed.

Sehrawat said the AAP dispensation should “allow” the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to run as per its autonomy and not try to “remote-control” civic governance.