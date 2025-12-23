Delhi may raise EWS income limit for free treatment to ₹5L

New Delhi: The Delhi government has told the Delhi High Court that it is actively examining a proposal to substantially raise the annual income threshold for economically weaker section (EWS) patients eligible for free treatment in private hospitals across the capital. The income ceiling, which currently stands at Rs.2.25 lakh per annum, may be increased to Rs.5 lakh, a move that could significantly widen access to free healthcare for thousands of families.

The submission was made during a hearing before a division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora. The court was informed that the proposal was deliberated in detail during a meeting of the Dr S.K. Sarin Committee held on December 2. This committee has been tasked with overseeing issues related to free treatment for EWS patients in private healthcare institutions.

According to the Delhi government’s counsel, all necessary paperwork related to the proposed revision has been prepared, and the file is presently awaiting clearance from the competent authority. Once the approval process is completed, the revised income criteria will be formally notified.

Taking note of the submissions, the High Court directed the Delhi Government to place the final decision on record. The matter has been scheduled for further consideration on January 7, when the government has also been asked to file a comprehensive status report outlining the progress made on the issue.

During the proceedings, senior advocate Ashok Aggarwal, who is assisting the Dr S.K. Sarin Committee as amicus curiae, highlighted the existing infrastructure for EWS healthcare in the city. He informed the court that 62 private hospitals in Delhi have collectively earmarked more than 1,000 beds specifically for EWS patients as part of their statutory obligations.

Aggarwal further pointed out that this benefit is not restricted to Delhi residents alone. Patients belonging to the economically weaker sections from any part of the country are eligible to receive free treatment in thesedesignated hospitals.

He stated that raising the income limit would enable more low-income and lower-middle-class patients to access quality healthcare without financial strain. The court’s involvement is expected to ensure timely implementation, marking a significant step toward more inclusive healthcare in Delhi.