Delhi may ban petrol 2-wheeler registrations from August 2026

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to implement a major shift in its transportation landscape by likely banning the registration of new petrol-powered two-wheelers starting August 2026.

This move, which is expected to be a cornerstone of the upcoming Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, aims to accelerate the city’s transition to cleaner mobility. Once enforced, buyers in Delhi will only be able to purchase electric two-wheelers, marking a significant step toward reducing vehicular emissions.

The proposed policy also encourages households to gradually transition to electric mobility, recommending that families consider making their third car an electric vehicle. This strategy is designed to push EV adoption in a phased manner, ensuring that more citizens participate in the shift without abrupt disruptions.

The policy also sets an earlier deadline for three-wheelers, as the government plans to halt new registrations of petrol and diesel-run auto-rickshaws starting August 2024. Existing CNG auto-rickshaws older than 10 years may also be required to either transition to electric models or be retrofitted with electric powertrains.

To facilitate this large-scale transformation, the government is expanding Delhi’s EV charging infrastructure. Efforts are underway to establish more public charging stations across residential areas, commercial hubs, and highways, while new construction guidelines will mandate the inclusion of EV charging provisions in buildings. By making charging more accessible, the government aims to eliminate range anxiety and make electric vehicle ownership more feasible for residents.

Delhi has set an ambitious target to ensure that 95 percent of all new vehicle registrations are electric by 2027. This makes it one of India’s most aggressive clean mobility policies, aimed at tackling the capital’s long-standing air pollution crisis. The original Delhi EV Policy, launched in 2020, played a crucial role in accelerating EV adoption and was extended multiple times beyond its initial expiry date in August 2024. The upcoming EV Policy 2.0 is expected to provide a comprehensive long-term roadmap, ensuring sustained progress in electrification efforts.

For years, Delhi has faced severe air pollution, with vehicular emissions from over 13 million registered vehicles being a major contributor. Other key sources of pollution include industrial emissions, construction dust, waste burning, and stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana, which frequently blankets the city in toxic smog, especially during winter.

Adverse weather conditions, such as low temperatures and stagnant air, further worsen air quality by trapping pollutants. This has led to a rise in respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases, and a decline in life expectancy, while also imposing a heavy economic burden through increased healthcare costs and loss of productivity.

Over time, the Delhi government has introduced multiple measures to counter air pollution, including the Odd-Even vehicle rule, temporary bans on construction activities during peak pollution months, and the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which enforces emergency pollution control measures based on air quality levels. The upcoming EV Policy 2.0 is expected to serve as a critical tool in this fight, focusing on long-term systemic changes rather than short-term interventions. With clear deadlines and a structured approach, the Delhi government is laying the foundation for a cleaner and more sustainable transportation system.