Delhi max temp 40.8 deg C; thunderstorm, rain predicted on Tuesday

New Delhi: Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Monday, 0.4 notch above the seasonal average, the weather office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 degrees above normal. The relative humidity oscillated between 68 per cent and 46 per cent.

The weather department has forecast a thunderstorm with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the "poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 201 at 4 pm, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".