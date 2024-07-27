Delhi man stabbed to death by neighbour over electricity theft, 4 held

New Delhi: A 31-year-old man was stabbed to death by his neighbour allegedly over electricity theft in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri area, police said on Friday.

On Wednesday, an argument broke out between members of two families. The family of Surender (51) accused their neighbours — Mahesh (60) and his sons Vikas and Abhay (33) — of stealing electricity from a nearby temple to charge their electric scooter, they said.

The scuffle escalated and during the confrontation, a member of Surender’s family went inside their house and retrieved a knife. In a fit of rage, stabbed Vikas and injured his father and elder brother, the police said.

Vikas sustained a fatal stab wound to the lower chest and was taken to LBS Hospital. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, a senior police officer said.

Mahesh and Abhay sustained minor injuries in the attack, the officer said.

The police said they have arrested Surender, his wife Charanjeet Kaur, and their children, Prem (18) and a minor.

An FIR under sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (1) (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 118(1)(3)(5) (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) of

the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said. Further investigation is underway, the police said.