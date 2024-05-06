Delhi man held for staging his own truck robbery for insurance claim

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a fraudster for orchestrating the theft of his own truck containing copper scrap worth Rs 50 lakh and filing a fraudulent FIR to claim insurance. The police were informed about the incident through a complaint registered at the Alipur Police Station.



The arrested accused was identified as Mukesh (52), a resident of Hamidpur, Delhi.

According to the Police, the arrest followed a meticulous investigation triggered by an e-FIR lodged by Mukesh, alleging that his truck was stolen overnight from a parking lot in Hamidpur, managed by a local named Sonu.

The purported theft occurred between the evening of April 18 and the early hours of April 19, as per the report filed at the Alipur Police Station.

Delhi Police formed a dedicated team and their thorough review of CCTV footage, mobile, and bank account details of Mukesh raised

immediate suspicions.

A critical lead was uncovered in Mukesh’s phone data, which included deleted call logs and searches on how to file fake FIRs.

Further investigation revealed that Mukesh had conspired with an accomplice named Bablu from Budhpur, Delhi, approximately 10-12 days before the incident. They planned to fake the truck’s theft and split the proceeds.

The accused Mukesh confessed during interrogation that he had driven the truck to the parking lot as per their plan, and Bablu had taken it away later that night.

Police also discovered that Mukesh had received Rs 9.50 lakh from Bablu, out of which he spent 50,000 rupees.

The remaining Rs 9 lakh were recovered at the time of his arrest. The investigation also highlighted Mukesh’s motive as he was reportedly trying to recover losses from extensive online cricket betting.

Mukesh’s previous employment as a truck driver and his residence in Hamidpur suggest his deep roots in the community. However, his turn towards crime appears driven by financial desperation and poor judgment influenced by gambling debts.

The authorities have charged Mukesh under Section 41.1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.