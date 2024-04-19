Delhi: Man commits suicide over matrimonial dispute with wife

NEW DELHI: A 44-year-old man committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself over alleged matrimonial dispute with his wife in Ghitorni area of southwest Delhi, police said.

The deceased was identified as Kartik Lakra, who was living alone at a rented house in the area and was a school van driver by profession, they said. “At 11.30 am, a PCR call regarding suicide by hanging was received at Vasant Kunj South police station. A team was immediately dispatched to the spot. The team found a person was hanging in his rented house,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said the team got to know on inquiry that he had been staying here for the last six to seven months and was experiencing matrimonial dispute with his wife.

“He was a father of two children. Further inquiry revealed that there was a quarrel with his wife and because of which he left the house. The crime team inspected the spot and the dead body was sent to Safdarjung Hospital Mortuary for autopsy. Further proceedings under section 174 CrPC are under progress,” said the officer.