Delhi LoP Atishi allotted Ansari Road bungalow

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Atishi has been allotted a bungalow on Ansari Road here as her official accommodation, sources said on Tuesday.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has also issued a tender to carry out repair and renovation work worth Rs 39 lakh in the 115 Ansari Road bungalow allotted to the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

“We will carry out the general repair required in the bungalow. It has been lying vacant for more than a year and requires changes in tiling, kitchen, drainage systems and other interiors,” a senior PWD official said.

Atishi had earlier requested that she be allowed to retain the AB-17 Mathura Road bungalow. However, according to PWD officials, this bungalow is part of the Centre’s pool of accommodation and it could not be allotted to her as part of inter-pool exchange.

AAP sources said Atishi had written to the PWD in March, requesting that she be allotted the bungalow on Ansari Road in Daryaganj but did not receive any response.

The PWD had offered the Ansari Road bungalow to Atishi after reclaiming 6, Flagstaff Road—Arvind Kejriwal’s residence as CM since

2015—amid a CBI probe.

AAP sources said the request was made in March but approved only recently. Atishi has also been allotted the AB-17 Mathura Road bungalow, earlier occupied by

Manish Sisodia.