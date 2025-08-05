Delhi logs over 2,500 snatching cases in 6 months; 14 every day

NEW DELHI: The national capital continues to grapple with a high incidence of street crime, with an average of 14 snatching cases reported daily in 2025, according to Delhi Police data. A total of 2,503 cases were registered between January and June this year.

While the figures indicate a decline compared to 3,381 cases during the same period in 2024 and 3,865 in 2023, the numbers underscore the enduring nature of the problem.

The issue resurfaced prominently after Lok Sabha MP R Sudha was allegedly targeted by snatchers during a morning walk in Chanakyapuri, a high-security diplomatic enclave.

Police officers say snatchers often use stolen or unregistered two-wheelers, striking within seconds and fleeing through poorly lit or sparsely monitored routes. Many of these areas lack functioning CCTV cameras or clear number plate capture, hampering investigation.

In several cases, offenders abandon vehicles or shed identifiable clothing to evade detection. The rapid nature of such crimes leaves victims unable to recall details, further complicating identification.

Despite enhanced deployment and ongoing surveillance upgrades, the problem remains widespread, raising concerns over public safety—particularly that of women and the elderly.