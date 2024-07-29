Delhi LG meets students protesting over death of three IAS aspirants

New Delhi: Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater. Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action will be taken in the matter. The angry students raised the slogan "we want justice", insisting that the LG join them and speak instead of standing behind the barricade erected by the police.

As the sloganeering intensified, Saxena returned without properly addressing them. He, however, said, "I am with you." He said it was his promise that nobody responsible for the deaths of the students will be spared. Saxena on Sunday directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the death of the students in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar due to a rain-induced flooding. The LG said the incident points to "criminal neglect" and a lack of "basic maintenance" by agencies concerned, and asserted the guilty will be brought to book. The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the coaching institute's basement where a library was set up. The deceased have been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.