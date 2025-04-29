Delhi launches ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ for free healthcare to senior citizens

New Delhi: In a major step towards strengthening healthcare access for the elderly, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched the ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ at Thyagaraj Stadium. The scheme offers free medical treatment up to 10 lakh for Delhi residents aged 70 years and above at nearly 100 empanelled hospitals.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, while inaugurating the scheme, said, “Today is a special day for Delhi and its senior citizens. The ‘Vay Vandana Yojana’ is an important step in advancing the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’” She emphasized that the Government’s objective is to ensure that “no eligible senior citizen is left out” of the scheme.

The event was attended by Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, who hailed the scheme as a “historic step for senior citizens.” He took a swipe at the previous government, remarking that their failure to implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme “deprived lakhs of citizens of better healthcare facilities.” Puri lauded the current leadership, saying, “Delhi’s Triple Engine Government is accelerating developmental works,” and expressed optimism about India becoming a developed nation by 2047 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Chief Minister outlined that the ‘Vay Vandana Card’ will carry complete medical records of each beneficiary, including health history and prescribed medications. “Only Aadhaar card and proof of Delhi residency will be sufficient to make a Vay Vandana Card,” she announced, adding that income criteria would not apply.

Further expanding the Government’s healthcare vision, Gupta announced the establishment of 1,139 ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’ across Delhi, with around 15 centers in each assembly constituency. These centers will offer free basic healthcare services, including health check-ups, primary treatments, and distribution of essential medicines.

“We want an Arogya Mandir near every citizen’s home so that everyone can access healthcare services without difficulty,” said Gupta. She stated that a 12,893 crore budget has been allocated for healthcare in 2025-26, along with plans for 24 new hospitals and 16,186 additional hospital beds. An additional 2,144 crore has been earmarked specifically for free treatment under the

Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In a veiled attack on the previous government, the Chief Minister said, “The former government, due to its arrogance, had prevented the implementation of this remarkable scheme for Delhi’s senior citizens for years.” She asserted that “Delhi will now make its own decisions” and assured that the new government would “stand with its senior citizens and is fully committed to protecting their dignity and rights.”

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Delhi’s Cabinet Minister, highlighted the unique advantage of the scheme for the elderly, stating, “Most health insurance schemes are expensive and do not cover pre-existing conditions. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana has emerged as a protective shield for our seniors.” Concluding the event, Chief Minister Gupta reaffirmed, “Through the ‘Vay Vandana Yojana,’ we are ensuring that our senior citizens have the opportunity to live independent, secure,

and dignified lives.”