Delhi launches drive to create drug-free zones

New Delhi: In a major push toward a “Drug-Free Delhi,” Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has directed Delhi Police and the Drugs Control Department to launch coordinated special campaigns to eliminate drug abuse in identified pockets and clusters across the city. Chairing a high-level review meeting with officials from the Police, Health, Education, Women and Child Development, Drugs Control, and Social Welfare Departments of North-West Delhi, the Minister said these areas would be developed as model “Drug-Free Zones.”

“Declare pockets and clusters as drug-free zones,” the Minister instructed, adding that he would personally inspect these areas to ensure strict implementation. He directed Delhi Police to take firm action against those involved in drug sales, fix accountability of beat officers in hotspot zones, and maintain surveillance on identified dark spots.

The Social Welfare Department has been tasked with organizing extensive awareness campaigns in collaboration with volunteers, NGOs, and local communities. The Minister urged youth icons and parents to work together to steer adolescents away from substance abuse.

To protect students, the Minister ordered a strict ban on the sale of tobacco products within 100 meters of school and college campuses and asked educational institutions to form “De-Addiction Clubs” while declaring their premises “Drug-Free Zones.”

Citing the govt’s commitment under the “Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan,” Singh said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, making Delhi drug-free is a top priority under the Viksit Delhi vision.” He also directed close monitoring of intoxicating substances sold at medical stores and steps to curb substance abuse in public places such as parks and toilets.