Delhi launches drive for cleaner, safer roads

New Delhi: In a renewed push to combat pollution and overhaul Delhi’s urban infrastructure, the Rekha Gupta–led government has launched what it calls a decisive action plan to make the Capital’s roads “beautiful, safe and clean.” Chairing a high-level review meeting on the ‘Standard Framework for Road Redevelopment’ at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a clear message to all engineers and departments, “No excuses will be entertained, focus must be on action and results.”

The meeting brought together senior officials from PWD, MCD, NDMC, DDA, Delhi Jal Board and Delhi Traffic Police, along with experts from CAQM, CSIR, the School of Planning and Architecture and the Raahgiri Foundation. Presentations covered infrastructure redesign, traffic management and urban design improvements, forming the basis for an integrated and standardised approach to Delhi’s roads, drainage, public amenities and utility management.

Reiterating her government’s commitment to improving Delhi’s environmental and civic conditions, the Chief Minister reminded officials that the Centre had ensured financial backing. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided ample budgetary support for development works and there is no shortage of funds,” she said, adding that all departments have been directed to submit proposals for citywide beautification. She stressed that officers must take ownership of issues like drains, waterlogging and road maintenance, pointing to the swift resolution of problems at Minto Bridge and RK Puram underpass as examples of “effective inter-departmental coordination.”

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for stringent waste management, prevention of open burning and the establishment of new biogas and green waste plants. She said new buildings should be “zero-waste, green and self-sustainable,” equipped with rainwater harvesting, mist systems and anti-smog guns. Pollution control, she emphasised, is a “shared responsibility” requiring complete dedication from every stakeholder.

Cabinet Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh noted that while the government has initiated several reforms over the past nine months, delays persist due to gaps in accountability. He urged officers to work “above personal and departmental interests.” Cabinet Minister

Manjinder Singh Sirsa stressed that road dust, contributing up to 30 per cent of winter pollution, remains a priority target under the government’s Winter Action Plan.

The government’s directives include a ban on repeated road excavation, mandatory mapping of underground utilities, wall-to-wall road construction, strict dust-control measures, rapid pothole repair, and pedestrian-friendly redesign of footpaths, lighting and central verges.