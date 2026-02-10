Delhi launches ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ fest

New Delhi: Blending devotion with contemporary youth culture, Delhi on Tuesday witnessed the launch of ‘Vasantotsav 2026’, a ten-day ‘Bhajan Clubbing’ series aimed at reconnecting young people with India’s spiritual and cultural heritage. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the event at Ramjas College, describing it as a unique platform that unites tradition with modern expression.



Calling the initiative transformative, Gupta said, “‘Bhajan Clubbing’ is an innovative initiative to reconnect the younger generation with their cultural roots, rich heritage, and spiritual consciousness.” She added that the capital is “witnessing a wonderful confluence of devotion, culture, and youthful energy, where spiritual experience is emerging in a new form alongside modern expression.”

The event opened with a musical performance by Leela Band, filling the campus with devotional melodies as students, dignitaries, and ministers joined in the presentation. Art, Culture, Language & Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was also present at the inauguration.

Highlighting the broader inspiration behind the initiative, the Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through ‘Mann Ki Baat’, has emphasised the importance of connecting youth with culture and devotion, describing bhajan and kirtan as “the soul of Indian culture.” She noted that the Delhi government’s effort through ‘Vasantotsav 2026’ is a step in the same direction.

Minister Kapil Mishra termed the series a landmark cultural effort. “Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s encouragement of Indian culture, bhajan-kirtan, and youth participation, and under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi Government is connecting the youth with Indian traditions through a special cultural series,” he said. He added, “Delhi is witnessing a new, historic, and youth-connected cultural movement through ‘Bhajan Clubbing’. Such events will continue in the future.” The festival will run from February 10 to 19 across the University Stadium complex and seven Delhi University colleges, including Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, ARSD College, Shaheed Sukhdev College, Shyam Lal College, PGDAV College, and Shivaji College. Performances by artists such as Raghav Raja, India Music Collective, Sadho Band, Rahasya Band, Keshavam, and SAM Band are scheduled throughout the series, aiming to create what organisers describe as a flowing stream of bhajans across campuses.