Delhi launches 25-point Winter Action Plan to beat pollution

New Delhi: As the winter season approaches, the Delhi government has rolled out an extensive 25-point Winter Action Plan to curb pollution across the capital. Announced by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the plan, spanning seven thematic areas and involving over 30 departments, focuses on dust control, vehicular emissions, waste management, industrial compliance, citizen participation, and real-time monitoring through enforcement dashboards.

Under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clean air vision, the government has introduced science-backed measures such as 100 per cent PUSA decomposer coverage and a pilot cloud seeding initiative in collaboration with IIT Kanpur and the IMD. “Delhi is entering winter with a clear, coordinated, and science-driven plan, laser-focused on dust, vehicles, waste, firecrackers, and on-ground enforcement,” said Minister Sirsa. The government has deployed 86 mechanised road sweepers, 300 sprinklers, and 362 anti-smog guns across the city, with procurement underway for 70 additional sweepers. All major roads under PWD, MCD, NDMC, and DSIIDC will be vacuum-swept, while construction projects larger than 500 sqm must follow strict 14-point dust norms. Anti-smog guns are now mandatory for projects exceeding 3,000 sqm and multi-storey offices above G+5.

A total of 578 teams are conducting vehicular checks for PUC, idling, and visible smoke violations, while 953 PUC centres feed real-time data into the Transport Department dashboard. Under GRAP Stages III and IV, parking fees will double to discourage private vehicle use, and the DMRC will expand its e-auto fleet to 2,299. Directions from the Supreme Court and the CAQM on restricting polluting trucks are also being enforced. All industries in Delhi have transitioned to PNG fuel, with DSIIDC and DPCC conducting joint inspections to ensure compliance. The government has reported zero landfill fires in 2025, while 136.27 lakh tonnes of legacy waste have already been biomined. Additional 7,000 TPD waste-to-energy capacity and 1,050 TPD bio-gas projects are in the pipeline for 2027–28. Following the Supreme Court’s order on green crackers, Delhi will allow limited use of NEERI-certified green firecrackers on October 18–19 between 6–7 AM and 8–10 PM at licensed venues only. Enforcement will be carried out by Delhi Police, Revenue Department, and DPCC. Meanwhile, agricultural fields across NCT are being treated with PUSA decomposer to suppress stubble burning, supported by dedicated patrol teams and field vigilance. The Green Delhi App has resolved over 96,000 complaints, and agencies have been instructed to improve turnaround times.