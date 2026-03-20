Delhi, Ladakh LGs meet PM Modi

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu and his Ladakh counterpart Vinai Kumar Saxena met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday. Sandhu and Saxena, who were appointed to the respective posts on March 5, met the prime minister separately. "Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Shri @SandhuTaranjitS met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a post on X. In another post, the PMO said, "Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Sandhu is a former Indian ambassador to the United States and had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate from Amritsar. Saxena was the Delhi LG before being shifted to Ladakh.