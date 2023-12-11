Delhi labour department to sync eShram portal data to aid workers

New Delhi: In a proactive move to ensure that construction and other workers in the Capital receive the full spectrum of welfare benefits, the Delhi government’s labour department has decided to synchronise data from the eShram portal with its own records.



The eShram portal, developed by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, serves as a comprehensive National Database of Unorganized Workers verified by Aadhaar. Covering various work categories such as construction, agriculture, domestic work, and more, the portal acts as a vital resource for extending social security and welfare schemes to eligible individuals.

To implement this synchronisation, the Delhi labour department plans to develop an Application Programming Interface (API). This API will enable access to details of workers registered on the eShram portal, fostering seamless

data integration.

The Union Ministry regularly shares portal data with states and union territories, facilitating matching, verification, and the provision of benefits based on eligibility.

Explaining the process, an official from Delhi government stated, “We will be creating an API for accessing data from the eShram portal, which will be hosted on the server of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers

Welfare Board. This structured format, resembling a database-based repository, will undergo regular synchronization with the eShram data, encompassing comprehensive details of all workers registered on

the platform.”

“This initiative aligns with our goal to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes and maximize the benefits reaching eligible individuals in various sectors, the Kejriwal government aims for the welfare of unorganized workers in the national capital,” the official added.

This strategic approach aims to streamline the distribution of welfare schemes launched by both the central and Delhi governments. By leveraging technology and data integration, the Delhi labour department seeks to enhance the efficiency of delivering social security and welfare benefits to workers in various sectors.