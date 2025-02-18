Delhi L-G VK Saxena presents state awards for best electoral practices

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday felicitated officials for their contributions to the electoral process during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

The award ceremony was organised by the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The event organised to recognise excellence in election management was attended by Delhi Chief Secretary Dharmendra Kumar, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, NDMC chairman Keshav Chandra and other senior officials, an official statement of the CEO said.

The awards were conferred in multiple categories, acknowledging outstanding performance in statutory process completion, enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), IT innovations, social media monitoring, electoral outreach and media management.

Delhi CEO R Alice Vaz received the state award for best electoral practices for her outstanding performance in conducting the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. In the special category awards for outstanding performance, Rajesh Kumar (Special CEO) was honoured for successfully completing statutory processes, while Sachin Rana (Addl. CEO) was recognized for his role in enforcing the Model Code of Conduct and monitoring social media.

The other awardees included D. Karthikeyan (Addl. CEO) for IT innovations, Mukesh Rajora (Joint CEO) for electoral outreach, and Gaurav Yadav (Joint CEO) for media and MCMC management. Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Kanchan Azad was also recognized for her contributions in the field of media.

Addressing the event, Saxena highlighted the smooth and transparent conduct of the

Delhi Assembly elections across all 70 constituencies.

“Every number tells a story — Narela, the largest constituency, and Ballimaran, the smallest, may differ in size, but their voices hold equal weight in our democracy. With Vikaspuri recording the highest number of electors at 4.64 lakh and Delhi Cantt. the lowest at 79,667, every vote reaffirmed the people’s trust in the electoral process,” he said.

The lieutenant governor also highlighted the role of the Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in ensuring security, preventing violations and maintaining law and order during the elections.