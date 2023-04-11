Delhi L-G VK Saxena makes integrity pact mandatory in all contracts over Rs 10 crore

New Delhi: As per directions from the Delhi L-G VK Saxena, all work contracts and procurements of all departments of GNCTD, autonomous bodies and civic agencies exceeding Rs 10 crore, will now be awarded only after the vendor, bidder compulsorily signs an integrity pact, committing that person, officials of both sides of the contract will not resort to any corrupt practices in any aspect, at any stage of the contract.



Independent External Monitors “IEMs” will also be appointed to look into any issue relating to execution of the contract. Names of the IEMs, who will be taken from the panel of CVC or from the panel appointed by the government organisation, will be reflected in the tender document.

Saxena while approving a proposal to this effect has directed that the same be adopted and followed in letter and spirit. The L-G has also underlined the fact that though provisions for an Integrity Pact and appointment of IEMs was to be done way back in 2007 as per recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), it was only in 2017, that Departments and agencies in Delhi started to follow these guidelines.

As per officials from the Raj Niwas, entering into this Pact would be a preliminary qualification. Any violation of Integrity Pact would entail disqualification of the bidders and exclusion from future business

dealings, as per the existing provisions of GFR, 2017, PC Act, 1988 and other Financial Rules/Guidelines etc. as may be applicable to the organisation concerned.

Integrity Pact, in respect of a particular contract, shall be operative from the date IP is signed by both the parties till the completion of contract. The IEMs shall look into any issue relating to execution of contract, if specifically raised before them. As an illustrative example, if a contractor who has been awarded the contract, during the execution of contract, raises the issue of delayed payment etc. before the IEMs, the same shall be examined by the panel of IEMs.