Delhi L-G stalling implementation of Solar Policy, alleges Atishi

Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday alleged that Lt Governor V K Saxena is obstructing the AAP dispensation’s solar policy to ensure it is not notified before the enforcement of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi raised the issue in the Delhi Assembly and also addressed a press conference on it.

Officials in the L-G office, however, said the Delhi government’s claims of the solar policy being stalled are misleading because the L-G has not stopped the policy.

The L-G has asked on the file whether the policy contains provisions for synergy with the central government capital subsidies on solar energy production.

Atishi said that on January 29, the policy was passed by the Delhi cabinet. After that, an official notification of the cabinet decision was released.

“Thereafter the file was sent to the L-G. It is a matter of grave concern that such a fine policy in the best interest of the people and environment of Delhi was put on hold by the L-G. “The power department followed up with the L-G office multiple times as the government needed to notify the policy. When the L-G could not delay the file any longer, he raised irrelevant queries and objections and sent the file to us,” she alleged.

The new solar policy has the provision of providing zero rupee electricity bill to even those consumers who use above 400 units, she said.

She added that at present, the Arvind Kejriwal government provides free electricity for up to 200 units and a 50 per cent subsidy for consumption of 201-400 units.

“Another important provision of this policy was that if someone installs a solar panel on their rooftop, the government will pay them for generating each unit of electricity.

“For 3KW, Rs 3 per unit incentive will be provided by the govt, and for 3-10KW, Rs 2 per unit incentive will be given. So, this means that not only will consumers generate solar power for their consumption and get a zero bill, but they can also earn by generating extra units of solar power,” she said.

She added that this is such an ambitious solar policy that despite the increase in electricity consumption in Delhi, they are targeting that by 2027, 20 per cent of electricity will be generated through solar power plants.