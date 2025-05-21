Delhi L-G Saxena unveils ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday launched the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) latest housing scheme — ‘Apna Ghar Awaas Yojana 2025’ — offering homes to all eligible Indian citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis. The initiative follows the successful roll-out of the Sabka Ghar Awaas Yojana and Shramik Awaas Yojana earlier this year.

The scheme includes flats across all categories — EWS, LIG, MIG, and HIG — in areas such as Loknayakpuram, Siraspur, and Narela. Indian citizens aged 18 and above can apply.

To enhance user experience, L-G Saxena also unveiled a dedicated 24/7 chatbot service for housing queries. The feature aims to increase transparency and improve accessibility by providing round-the-clock assistance on applications, allotments, and other scheme-related details.

In alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Digital India vision, DDA has also introduced a single-window enquiry system and streamlined documentation processes to boost public trust in its housing efforts. With an surplus of ₹1,371 crore at the close of FY 2024-25, DDA attributes the financial turnaround to record-breaking housing sales under Saxena’s leadership.

Narela, in particular, has emerged as a buyer favourite due to ongoing infrastructure projects including an upcoming Education Hub, proposed International Sports Complex, and the Rithala–Narela–Kundli Metro corridor. These developments are expected to further strengthen the sub-city’s appeal and connectivity.