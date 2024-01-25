Delhi L-G Saxena reviews progress of DDA projects

Progress of DDA projects worth more than Rs 45,000 crore that are likely to get completed between February and April was reviewed by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, an official statement said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) said the ongoing projects have the potential of positively altering the cityscape as well as giving impetus to the in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers. Saxena reviewed the progress of the projects on Tuesday.

“These projects, amounting to more than Rs 45,00 crore, are slated to be completed between February-April,” the statement said. “They have the potential of positively altering the cityscape, the city’s skyline as well as giving impetus to inclusive in situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers in the capital,” it added. The L-G, along with the concerned senior officers of DDA, reviewed in detail the civil and electrical work, procurement and mandatory clearances required for the projects and also fixed timelines, it said. According to the statement, Saxena has steered several new projects that

include the rejuvenation of the Yamuna floodplains and the restoration of the historical Mehrauli Archaeological Park.

“He had recently taken up the restoration of the Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal complex. The historic St. James Church and the Mehrauli Archaeological Park were restored and dedicated to the people during the last few months,” the statement said. During the meeting, Saxena expressed satisfaction over the status of the installation of various artefacts including a huge Nandi Statue at Yashobhoomi in Dwarka,and life-size elephant and lion figurines and fountains in Dwarka and Baansera.

However, he expressed grave exception to the delay being caused in the development of ‘Vaishnavi’ — a nursery-cum-garden-cum-

recreational space in Ashok Vihar in north Delhi, it said.