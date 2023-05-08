Delhi L-G Saxena plants 300 Cherry Blossom and Chinar saplings on 3 Yamuna islands

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday planted 300 saplings of Cherry Blossom and Chinar on three islands in the Yamuna between Qudsia Ghat and the ITO Barrage.



In addition, over 1,400 saplings of other floral species that include Kachnar, Weeping Willow, Semal, Bottle Brush, Bougainvillea and Kaner, were also planted on Yamuna islands. In all, 1,733 saplings were planted on the three islands.

Cherry Blossom, also known as Japanese Cherry, is a deciduous tree that has been adapted at several places in India like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Shimla and Shillong among others. Similarly, Chinar is also a deciduous tree known for the peculiar shape and color of its leaves. Chinar trees can produce up to 300-400 kg of leaves per year.

The initiative is also aligned with the L-G’s vision of making Delhi a City of Flowers, for which he has been personally monitoring the progress of works and coordinating with multiple agencies.

Officials informed L-G that the Chinar and Cherry

Blossom saplings were first kept under controlled atmosphere in nurseries for a

month to let them acclimatize to Delhi’s weather.

Thereafter, the saplings were planted on Yamuna islands. L-G instructed the officials to deploy personnel of Territorial Army to protect these islands from any encroachment, while the Forest Department will take care of the plants. Seeds of a variety of flowering shrubs like marigold, cosmos and others were also sown along the river banks that will create a flower bed along the edges of the river.

Over the next 3 days, seeds will be sown along both the banks of Yamuna using drones and in the next 2-3 weeks these flowing plants will grow. A large number of riverine grasses have also been planted to prevent the islands from erosion.

On this occasion, L-G also inspected the ongoing Yamuna cleaning operations and expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. He appreciated the efforts of the agencies and the workers involved in Yamuna cleaning.