Delhi L-G Saxena flags ‘delay’ by AAP govt in framing rules for audit of PDS, fair price shops

L-G V K Saxena has flagged the “delay” by the AAP dispensation in framing rules for conducting a social audit into the functioning of the public distribution

system and fair price shops, his office sources said on Wednesday.

In a note on a file related to the matter, the L-G has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to personally ensure the quick completion of the process of notification of the rules to safeguard the public interest.

Reacting to it, sources in the AAP government said it would have been better had the L-G “concentrated on law and order, which is his primary job” rather than “issuing daily press releases against the elected government and creating hurdles”.

According to the sources in the LG’s office, even after 10 years of the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013, Delhi is yet to frame rules for conducting a “social audit” into the functioning of the public distribution system and fair price shops.

These rules under sub-section 2 of section 40 of the NFSA provide for mandatory social audit so as to ensure transparency and accountability in the distribution of rations obtained under the Act and the PDS.

The secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, sent a communication dated June 1 to the Delhi chief secretary, mentioning that the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) is yet to notify the rules for the social audit.

The communication said it had been decided by the ministry to withhold the central assistance if the rules are not framed and notified by the GNCTD by June 30.

In addition to this, the Parliamentary Committee on Subordinate Legislation, which has members of political parties, including the opposition, in its periodical review, took a serious view on the delay in notification of the rules and has given an extension of time till June 30, the sources said.

Following these developments, the Delhi government sent the file to the LG on June 6, seeking approval for notifying the rules, they claimed.

The L-G has approved the proposal for publishing the draft rules and inviting public suggestions and comments.

While approving the file, the LG flagged the “sheer inaction” on the part of the government to frame the rules for a “corruption-free and fair distribution of ration to the poorest of the poor”.

“It is noted that on one occasion, the file was returned by the Hon’ble Minister after passage of one year without any explanation for the delay whatsoever. During the past five years itself, beginning June 2019, the Hon’ble Minister has returned the proposal of the Department at least on nine occasions for one reason or the other,” said the L-G’s note to the government. The L-G has also directed that the process of notifying rules should be completed quickly.