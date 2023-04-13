Delhi L-G Saxena and Union Min Gadkari inaugurate upgraded stretch between Dhaula Kuan & IGI Airport

Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari along with Delhi L-G V K Saxena inaugurated the revamped and beautified stretch of road between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport on Wednesday.

Gadkari further pledged an amount of Rs 1,500 crore from the Central Road and

Fund for improvement and upgradation of related infrastructure in Delhi.

The fund, he said, will be used for projects envisaged by the state government under guidance and supervision of the L-G. Gadkari commended the L-G for ‘his single minded commitment to the advancement and revamp of the

national Capital’. The stretch was completed in over 9 months, revamp of this arterial road stretch that acts as the primary entry and exit to and from the national Capital, was conceptualised after the L-G visited the stretch along with the team of officers on June 26, 2022.

Saxena requested for support on the project, who was more than forthcoming and ensured all possible help including financial, from the NHAI from the Ministry of Road and Transport. Dhaula Kuan to T3 tunnel of the airport is about 8 km in length. This is one of the busiest arterial roads leading to Jaipur, Gurugram, Dwarka, Najafgarh and IGI Airport.

During the forthcoming G-20 Summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting

Delhi and therefore keeping in view the immense importance of this road, beautification

of this road was undertaken.

Saxena profusely thanked Gadkari for his support in the realisation of this project and assured him that more suitable projects will be planned, now that the Union Minister had provided a massive financial support amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. He further said that the aesthetic upgradation of this stretch has been done,

not only in wake of the G-20 but with an aim of creating permanent assets in the Capital

that will help change the landscape of the city.