Delhi L-G regularises 150 un-aided schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved regularisation of 150 un-aided schools in unauthorised colonies, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday.

The approval was given on Monday. According to the statement, these schools, where the access of roads is six metres or above, lie in areas such as Narela, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Colony, Najafgarh, Sangam Vihar, Asola, Nathupura, Deoli, Badarpur, Shyam Vihar, Bhagat Vihar, Mundka, etc. -- all unauthorised colonies.

“The issue of regularisation of these schools had come up prominently in L-G’s ‘Samvaad@RajNiwas’ with principals/teachers of private schools on December 20, 2024. Saxena had then promised that he will look into the matter and very soon get it sorted,” the statement said.

These schools, where thousands of students mostly belonging to economically weaker sections, study have been awaiting regularisation since as long as 2008 and facing harassment from Directorate of Education, MCD and DDA, it said.

The L-G, while approving the regularisation of these schools, has instructed that the same be done in confirmation with the provisions of applicable building bye-laws, statutory requirement for fire safety, structural safety/stability, etc., it stated.

Saxena’s meeting with officials highlighted the struggles faced by schools operating since before 2006. His decision allows these schools to run legally and expand to secondary levels. Previously, students had to sit board exams at other schools, incurring extra costs. This also challenges the government’s education claims.