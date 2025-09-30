Delhi L-G notifies 75 CM SHRI schools as ‘specified category’

New Delhi: In a significant step towards reshaping the education landscape of the capital, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has formally notified the creation of 75 Chief Minister Schools for Rising India (CM SHRI Schools), placing them in the “specified category” under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

According to the Directorate of Education, these schools will operate under its ambit but with a distinctive framework, designed to align closely with the reforms envisaged in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. The notification was issued on Friday after months of inter-departmental scrutiny and cabinet-level approvals.

The L-G’s order describes the CM SHRI Schools as institutions with a “distinct character in terms of mission, objective and education model,” underscoring their role as specialised centres that go beyond conventional schooling. Officials said the move is intended to nurture students with future-ready skills, experiential learning opportunities, and an education system that emphasises competencies rather than rote performance.

These schools are expected to stand apart through the integration of digital and AI-driven learning hubs, hands-on pedagogy, and a more flexible examination structure that aims to reduce stress and improve student engagement. While some institutions will begin from the nursery level, others will open admissions at class 6, with entry to the latter category based on an aptitude test to identify talented students.

The idea of establishing CM SHRI Schools was first cleared by the Delhi Cabinet in May 2025, following review by the Law, Planning, and Finance departments. Once the proposal was forwarded to Raj Niwas, the Lieutenant Governor gave it final approval.

Officials explained that the categorisation under the RTE Act provides these schools with a special status similar to institutions such as Kendriya Vidyalayas or Navodaya Vidyalayas, allowing them to adopt innovative models while still remaining within the government education framework.

A senior education department officer said the notification paves the way for the first batch of CM SHRI Schools to become operational in the upcoming academic cycle. “These schools represent a step towards raising the quality of education in Delhi to global standards,” the officer noted.

With the L-G’s formal approval, Delhi is now set to position the CM SHRI Schools as flagship institutions that could redefine public schooling in the city.